Bakers Delight franchisees recoup $6.9m in retail value in food waste partnership

Bakers Delight franchisees have recouped about $6.9 million in retail value, and saved 1 million Surprise Bags of food from waste across Australia, through a partnership with social impact firm Too Good To Go.

The marketplace provides a retail channel for surplus inventory, allowing individual bakeries to recoup costs on high-quality baked goods that would otherwise be thrown away.

Elise Gillespie, CEO of Bakers Delight, said, “Our partnership with Too Good To Go shows how we can take meaningful action on food waste while supporting our franchise network and delivering great outcomes for customers.

“Surprise Bags provide a simple, effective solution for managing surplus, while giving customers outstanding value. It’s a clear example of how small, everyday choices can add up to a significant positive impact for our communities and the environment,” Gillespie said.

Directly through the app, store teams can include surplus food in Surprise Bags. More than half of the users who collect a Surprise Bag were not otherwise planning to visit the store that day, and nearly half purchase additional items in-store.

Too Good To Go operates the world’s largest marketplace for surplus food management, with 120 million registered users and 200,000 active partners across 20 countries in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

Accumulated across this milestone success, the 1 million Surprise Bags saved by Bakers Delight have successfully avoided:

2700 tonnes of CO2e emissions from entering the atmosphere.

810 million litres of water from being used unnecessarily.

2.8 million square metres of land from being used unnecessarily for food production per year.

This story was originally published on Franchise Executives.