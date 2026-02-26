Australia’s top retailers honoured for CX, store and loyalty

Priceline and Decjuba continue to top the ranks of Australian retailers in customer experience.

The two retailers took home the CX Innovator of the Year titles for retailers with over $250 million in annual revenue and retailers with under $250 million in annual revenue, respectively, in last night’s annual Retailer Awards, presented by Inside Retail and Shiperoo.

Petbarn won honours for Customer Service Excellence – In Store and Best Unified Retail, while Lvly was awarded for Customer Service Excellence – Online and Best Customer Service Team.

The other winners on the night were: Kepler (QBD Books) for Best CX Industry Partner; Accent Group for Outstanding Loyalty; Archie Rose for Best Online Store; Baby Bunting for Best Store Design; and Nick Groydon of QBD Books for CX Leader.

Adam Thorn, Inside Retail’s managing editor of features and premium, congratulated all the winners and finalists on another great year of experiences, from brilliant store design to a savvy use of new technology.

“In 2026, retailers are facing a myriad of challenges, including supply chain disruptions, tariffs, and cost-of-living pressures. Consumers, though, have never been more demanding.”

“It’s a credit to our winners this year that they were able to offer exceptional experiences that kept their customers coming back again and again,” he said.

The judges for this year’s awards include Nick Gray, founder of IGU Global; Rachael Hockaday, MD at Haeday; Colleen Callander, founder of Mentor Me Women; Mareile Osthus from Humii; Eric Morris, co-founder of Albany Advisory; Elizabeth Liddle, chairperson at Aboriginal Retail Australia; and Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Shiperoo.

Inside Retail Australia’s managing editor, Adam Thorn, Inside Retail Asia’s features and premium editor, Tong Van, and Inside Retail Australia’s features and premium editor, Stephanie Caite Chadwick, also served as judges for the awards.