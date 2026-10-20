Aussies tipped to spend $150 million on Halloween goods

Australians are tipped to spend $510 million on costumes, decorations and treats this Halloween, according to new research from the Australian Retail Council (ARC) in partnership with Roy Morgan.

Around 4.4 million people plan to celebrate themselves or through their children this year, down 400,000 from last year. Participation has also fallen to 18 per cent from 21 per cent last year.

Total spending is forecast to increase 2 per cent to $510 million, falling short of inflation. Average spending among those celebrating is tipped to rise 13.6 per cent to $117.

“Those taking part plan to spend more on average, but fewer Australians are joining in this year,” said ARC chief industry engagement officer Fleur Brown.

“Whilst the event has risen in popularity over recent years, cost-of-living pressures including RBA rate rises are clearly taking a bite out of this year’s celebrations.”

By geography, Victoria is forecast to record the highest average spending at $136 per person, followed by Queensland at $120 and New South Wales at $109.

Younger Australians remain the most enthusiastic, with 18–34-year-olds the largest age group taking part. They are forecast to spend the most on average at around $134 each, contributing around $200 million in total.

Participation among Australians aged 65 and over has fallen six percentage points to 15 per cent, while those aged 35–49 remain steady at 20 per cent.

“For retailers, Halloween remains an important spending occasion ahead of peak season,” Brown said. “Whether it be a bowl of lollies at the front door or going all out and dressing up with the kids, Australians can still enjoy Halloween without a big outlay.”