Aussie furniture chain Reddie switches to 100 per cent reclaimed materials

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Reddie Furniture has switched to 100 per cent reclaimed solid wood and recycled plastic materials in its latest collections. 

According to the company, the change is a significant turning point in Reddie Furniture’s sustainability journey. 

The brand’s latest line features recycled materials, including reclaimed solid teak wood and processed plastics made by the brand’s production team in Indonesia. 

“The decision to transition to 100 per cent reclaimed wood and use recycled plastics is a natural progression of our commitment to sustainability,” said founder Caroline Olah.  

“It’s a testament to our dedication to crafting furniture that not only meets the highest standards of quality and design but also minimises our environmental footprint.” 

Reddie is a Sydney-based company run by women and has its own production facility in Central Java. The company was launched in 2015, aiming to be environmentally conscious with each piece of furniture. 

