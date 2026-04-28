BusinessRegulatory

Asian authorities finally crack down on dangerous delivery drivers

Food delivery rider on city street at night.
Crackdowns target unsafe delivery riders.
By Michael Baker
In 1955, American doo-wop band The Platters released “The Great Pretender”, which reached number 1 in the States and stayed there for weeks. Its lyrics have made it a classic to this day (“Oh-oh, yes, I’m the Great Pretender/Pretending that I’m doing well/My need is such, I pretend too much”, etc., etc.). Unfortunately, this has been an apt description of Asian governments’ efforts to come to grips with the mayhem on roads caused by food delivery drivers. The failure to act is

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