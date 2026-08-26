BusinessStrategy

Will Substack and a fresh campaign be enough to save Ann Taylor?

Several female models standing on the street, wearing Ann Taylor.
Can Ann Taylor win over younger shoppers?
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After nearly two decades of struggling to keep pace with changing workplaces and women’s wardrobes, Ann Taylor is plotting a comeback. As more people return to the office and rethink what dressing for work looks like, the heritage brand has launched its first major marketing campaign since 2017 to reconnect with younger shoppers. But analysts say its success will really depend on whether it can rediscover what once made it distinctive while convincing a new generation that it still has a place

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