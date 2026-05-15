BusinessMarketing

All Aussie: Australian Made fills a home with local brands

Australian Made
The design-led activation features products from more than 25 local businesses. (Source: Australian Made/Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Australian Made has partnered with interior designer and stylist James Treble to fit out a house entirely with Australian-made products.

The design-led activation, dubbed the ‘Australian Made House’, features products from more than 25 local businesses across living, dining, bedroom, and outdoor spaces.

Treble said the project was designed to show consumers they do not need to look overseas to create a well-designed home.

“This project is about showing people that designing a beautiful home doesn’t mean looking overseas; everything you need already exists here,” he said.

“When you start layering Australian Made pieces into a space, you’re not just creating something that looks good, you’re building a home with integrity, with stories behind every product, and with a real connection to where and how it’s made.”

Part of the broader Australian Made Week campaign, the activation encourages consumers to consider locally made alternatives in their everyday purchasing decisions.

Treble said the styling focused on creating warm, lived-in spaces rather than a showroom aesthetic.

“What I love is that it’s not about producing a clinical shoot-ready look, it’s about creating spaces that feel lived-in, personal, and achievable with authentic character and personality,” he added.

Australian Made CEO Ben Lazzaro said the installation was created as both a media showcase and a demonstration of the breadth of local manufacturing.

“It has been rewarding bringing together Australian Made products, brands, and craftsmanship within a single cohesive space,” he said.

Lazzaro added that the project highlighted the role Aussie-made products play in supporting local industries and jobs.

“From hero furniture pieces to smaller household essentials, each product has been thoughtfully incorporated to reflect how Australians actually live,” he said.

“By choosing Australian Made, consumers are investing in local craftsmanship while contributing to local jobs, industries and communities.”

Recommended By IR

Monday Haircare and Daise Beauty brand founder Jaimee Lupton wearing a yellow top and standing in front of a light blue background.
Strategy IR Pro

How Monday Haircare’s Jaimee Lupton launched multiple masstige beauty brands

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of person stealing a shirt and putting it into their purse.
Regulatory

SA’s falling retail crime rate shows collaboration works, says ARA

Darshana Gupta
Poster of Mingle x Girthmasterr campaign
Marketing IR Pro

Down to flavour: Mingle Seasoning and Girthmasterr stir up the spice aisle

Tahlia Whitfield
Image of Dusk products.
Furniture & homewares

Dusk Group predicts steady growth in upcoming third quarter results

Darshana Gupta
Bottles of toning water from Japanese homewares brand Muji against a blue background
Marketing IR Pro

Why premiumisation doesn’t belong just to premium brands

Lauren Kelly
Noosa Swimwear store
Financial

Noosa Swimwear Collective puts four retail locations up for sale

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.