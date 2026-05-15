All Aussie: Australian Made fills a home with local brands

Australian Made has partnered with interior designer and stylist James Treble to fit out a house entirely with Australian-made products.

The design-led activation, dubbed the ‘Australian Made House’, features products from more than 25 local businesses across living, dining, bedroom, and outdoor spaces.

Treble said the project was designed to show consumers they do not need to look overseas to create a well-designed home.

“This project is about showing people that designing a beautiful home doesn’t mean looking overseas; everything you need already exists here,” he said.

“When you start layering Australian Made pieces into a space, you’re not just creating something that looks good, you’re building a home with integrity, with stories behind every product, and with a real connection to where and how it’s made.”

Part of the broader Australian Made Week campaign, the activation encourages consumers to consider locally made alternatives in their everyday purchasing decisions.

Treble said the styling focused on creating warm, lived-in spaces rather than a showroom aesthetic.

“What I love is that it’s not about producing a clinical shoot-ready look, it’s about creating spaces that feel lived-in, personal, and achievable with authentic character and personality,” he added.

Australian Made CEO Ben Lazzaro said the installation was created as both a media showcase and a demonstration of the breadth of local manufacturing.

“It has been rewarding bringing together Australian Made products, brands, and craftsmanship within a single cohesive space,” he said.

Lazzaro added that the project highlighted the role Aussie-made products play in supporting local industries and jobs.

“From hero furniture pieces to smaller household essentials, each product has been thoughtfully incorporated to reflect how Australians actually live,” he said.

“By choosing Australian Made, consumers are investing in local craftsmanship while contributing to local jobs, industries and communities.”