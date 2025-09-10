Aldi expands solar program along Australia’s East Coast 

Aldi Australia is accelerating the expansion of its residential solar energy program to key metropolitan areas along the East Coast, offering a simplified and affordable pathway to clean energy.

The program, previously trialled in Victoria, is now available for pre-order in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT. Installations are set to begin in early November.

The entry-level package is priced from $6999 and includes a 6.6kW solar system paired with a 5.5kW inverter, along with optional battery storage. Each system comes with a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance guarantee on the solar panels.

“Bringing Aldi Solar to more Aussies along the Eastern Seaboard is an exciting step for us, expanding our commitment to delivering incredible quality and affordability beyond groceries,” said Simon Padovani-Ginies, group director at Aldi Australia.

“With straightforward pricing, flexible battery options, installation by certified experts and an exceptional payback period, Aldi Solar puts power back in the hands of households ready to take control of their energy costs.”

Aldi says the program is managed entirely through the Aldi Solar online portal, where customers can book assessments, receive quotes, and monitor their installation timeline. All systems will be installed by SAA-accredited professionals, with most installations completed in a single day.

The service is now open to residents in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.