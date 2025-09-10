BusinessSustainability

Aldi expands solar program along Australia’s East Coast 

Aldi Australia solar program
The entry-level package is priced from $6999. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Aldi Australia is accelerating the expansion of its residential solar energy program to key metropolitan areas along the East Coast, offering a simplified and affordable pathway to clean energy. 

The program, previously trialled in Victoria, is now available for pre-order in NSW, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT. Installations are set to begin in early November.

The entry-level package is priced from $6999 and includes a 6.6kW solar system paired with a 5.5kW inverter, along with optional battery storage. Each system comes with a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance guarantee on the solar panels.

“Bringing Aldi Solar to more Aussies along the Eastern Seaboard is an exciting step for us, expanding our commitment to delivering incredible quality and affordability beyond groceries,” said Simon Padovani-Ginies, group director at Aldi Australia. 

“With straightforward pricing, flexible battery options, installation by certified experts and an exceptional payback period, Aldi Solar puts power back in the hands of households ready to take control of their energy costs.”

Aldi says the program is managed entirely through the Aldi Solar online portal, where customers can book assessments, receive quotes, and monitor their installation timeline. All systems will be installed by SAA-accredited professionals, with most installations completed in a single day.

The service is now open to residents in Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast. 

Recommended By IR

Workforce

Retail groups welcome Queensland’s tougher crime penalties plan

Celene Ignacio
Sports & adventure

Decathlon launches free exercise classes, picnic kit rentals

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

“A feel-great story”: Why American Eagle is teaming up with female athletes

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Store design IR Pro

How Sephora’s new stores bridge the gap between online and in-person retail

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of Apple store in Hong Kong
Workforce IR Pro

If retailers care about CX, they need to be investing in the employee experience

John Costello
Openings & closings

Uniqlo to open 20 flagship stores in Europe, North America and Asia

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.