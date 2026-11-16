Adore Beauty downgrades earnings guidance as sales plummet

Adore Beauty Group has revised its full-year earnings outlook downward after reporting a sales decline in its latest trading update.

The multi-brand beauty retailer saw its revenue slide 8 per cent year on year during the first 20 weeks of FY27, which ended on November 15. Management noted that a 14.1 per cent drop in the first 12 weeks was replaced by a 3 per cent increase.

According to management, the go-live and ramp-up of the new national distribution centre impacted trading performance in the first 12 weeks. Sales were down 14.1 per cent during this period due to significant out-of-stocks, a challenged service proposition and a need to adjust trading campaigns.

In the last eight weeks, revenue saw a modest 3 per cent improvement, with the site now fully commissioned and operational.

However, they noted that market conditions also remain challenging, with cost-of-living pressures and elevated promotional activity across the sector.

For the full year, the group is not providing revenue guidance given the uncertain trading environment. Underlying EBITDA is now expected to be $4 million to $6.5 million, compared with previous guidance of $9 million to $13 million.

“Whilst the last eight weeks have seen positive sales growth, we have revised our earnings guidance to include the impact on underlying EBITDA of trading to date, especially in Q1, and to reflect a cautious outlook given market conditions,” said CEO Sacha Laing.

“We have instigated a number of cashflow-related initiatives to ensure the group can operate successfully within its current facilities. Discussions with our banking partner in respect of covenant compliance are ongoing,” Laing added.

Last year, Adore Beauty reported a 4.3 per cent increase in sales to $207.3 million, but EBITDA slid by more than half to $3.8 million.