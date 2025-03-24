Adelaide’s Homefresh Experience launches unique franchise model

The retail-based Homefresh Experience business has launched its distinctive cooking concept into the franchise market.

Homefresh Experience brings some theatre to a retail environment with its multi-revenue business offering cooking lessons and freshly cooked ready meals.

Experience retailer and entrepreneur Stephen Curtis established the business in 2018 in Adelaide, offering kids and adult cooking classes. He quickly found an enthusiastic client base in the special needs community.

“Homefresh became a social hub where individuals with disabilities could engage, make friends, and enjoy a sense of belonging.

“The mission is social inclusion. I’ve seen customers and supermarket staff laughing and joking with our clients. We’re removing the ‘dis’ from disability,” Curtis said.

Fresh ready-meals offered a new revenue stream

He then introduced a new revenue stream, fresh, ready-made meals, to cater for senior citizens, students and busy professionals.

“With so many senior citizens passing by, we noticed a pattern. They knew how to cook but didn’t always want to. What they did want was a delicious, home-cooked meal without the hassle,” he said.

“Meals are shopped for, cooked and mostly eaten on the same day. We cook from scratch using whole foods and avoiding additives, and we provide an affordable ready-meal option.”

Each Homefresh Experience store sources discounted supermarket ingredients and keeps its menu flexible. Its ready-meals menu is a selection of 35 rotating dishes, offering six meal options for $60.

A typical store footprint is 60sqm retail space equipped with a kitchen wall, fridges, ovens, a pantry, sink, and dishwasher. A dual-purpose central bench enables the store to host classes at one end and cook and sell meals at the other.

“Our Port Adelaide location has been ideal. We outgrew our previous store and now have a highly visible corner site within the shopping mall,” Curtis said.

He believes the business has the potential to develop standalone cooking schools, ready-meal stores, and new opportunities in catering, disability services, and experience-based dining.

The growth strategy is to establish a lead store in each capital city, and then build up to 10 to 15 stores in major markets.